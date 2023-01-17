Letters: Mobility scooter users deserve to be able to cross bridge

Mobility accessibility or cut off?
Like most people, I did not realise what it was like to be discriminated against until I was forced into that unhappy situation myself.
A car driver for more than 60 years, I had no trouble travelling around town and beyond, until recently when advancing years suddenly meant that I was reduced to depending on a mobility scooter to get around town.
Living just south of the railway line, I thought how lucky I was to be so close to a major shopping centre. That was until I tried to cross the Mothers Bridge footbridge near the railway station.
It was easy to navigate the barriers on the southern side as they were spaced appropriately apart, but on descending the northern side was hopelessly entangled in two barriers spaced too close together.
Luckily, I had two attendants on this trial run and after some time was able to be extricated from this trap.
I have since learned I am not the first mobility scooter rider to be similarly trapped in this place.
No doubt when this bridge was officially opened on October 14, 1936 by the mayor at that time, Alderman H McDonough, mobility scooters would not have been a consideration.
But in today's world, mobility scooters are increasingly being used and it is shattering for anyone dependent on that transport to be so close to our shopping centre and yet be denied easy and safe access to it. Calling it discrimination, elder abuse, whatever might be a little harsh, but a percentage of the population has been neglected.
Yes, I know, Inland Rail expects to replace this bridge some time in the future, however all it would take is the removal of one small barrier to allow a small but growing number of mobility scooter riders from one side of the railway their right to safely access our city centre now.
I must also bring to your attention the absolutely unsafe condition of the road surface on the pedestrian crossing on Railway Street at that location.
I can't believe they are putting traffic lights on the Murray and Edward streets intersection.
You are fooled if you think it will help Edward Street flow. Imagine three large trucks in line back past the new lights and you get a light change.
I would think that closing off Murray Street, similar to Fox Street, would be a better option on both sides, and would encourage locals to go up Morgan or Forsyth streets.
While doing this, bring back turn left with safety on hospital corner and the opposite corner where the cannon is to speed up Edward Street's flow even more.
Similar to Lake Albert Road and Railway Street - and most other cities.
