Toby Price has finished runner-up at the 2023 Dakar Rally in one of the closes finishes in the modern era.
Price jumped into first place on the overall standings after overturning a 28-second margin to American Skyler Howes during stage 12 to set up a grandstand finish.
Heading into the final stage of competition, there was just a 12-second margin between the Hillston native and his Argentinian teammate Kevin Benavides.
After the final, 136km, stage, the Argentine was able to get to the finish line in Dammam just ahead of Price in one of the most dramatic finishes on record.
While being disappointed to miss out on a third Dakar title, by just 43 seconds, Price took a big-picture approach to yet another podium finish.
"To be honest, I am disappointed, we've come so damn far, and to fall short by such a small margin is a tough one to swallow," Price said.
"However, full credit to Kevin, he rode a crazy solid race, and I'm really proud of the entire KTM Factory Racing teams effort, this Dakar has been huge.
Price is no stranger to the race known to break man and machine, and he remains the only Australian to win the famous rally in any category, having taken the top step on the podium in 2016 and 2019.
The 35-year-old demonstrated his championship experience throughout this year's rally, delivering a strategic and consistent performance to secure his sixth podium in his nine appearances at the challenging endurance event.
Known as the world's toughest motorsport race, this year's event was a true test of extreme endurance.
The longest route since 2014, the race spanned across 15 days and over 5000 kilometres spread over 14 timed stages.
Competitors tackled desert, dunes and hostile weather conditions as they traversed the Saudi Arabian route.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
