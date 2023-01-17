The Daily Advertiser

Toby Price finishes second at 2023 Dakar Rally

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 17 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Toby Price came home in second just 43 seconds behind teammate Kevin Benavides as the Dakar Rally concluded. Picture supplied

Toby Price has finished runner-up at the 2023 Dakar Rally in one of the closes finishes in the modern era.

