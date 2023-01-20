Magnificent Wagga views

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This stunning property offers excellent living options across two levels in a whisper-quiet neighbourhood.
Set on a massive 964-square-metre block with an elevated setting offering magnificent views over Wagga and beyond.
Downstairs offers a generously-sized kitchen with gas cooktop and dishwasher, a spacious family, dining and living area, bathroom, home office and internal access from the remote control double garage, plus a large under-house storage area.
Upstairs offers the main bedroom with large ensuite, double walk-in robe, and outdoor deck offering stunning views.The remaining four bedrooms all double in size and all with either walk-in or built-in robes.
There's also a generously-sized media room and fully-renovated main bathroom with double vanities, bath, shower and separate toilet.
The home is kept comfortable year-round with ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling.
Step outside into the family-friendly backyard with a sparkling in-ground pool.
Additional features include a 10,000-litre rainwater tank and solar panels.
This home is in a brilliant location, just minutes from shopping centres, schools, medical and child care centres and golf course plus a reserve behind the home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.