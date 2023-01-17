The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's under 12's and under 16's representative sides have qualified for their respective grand finals in the North East Region 6's junior representative cricket carnival

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga RSL's Angus Banks scored 29 runs in Wagga under 16's round three match against Wangaratta. Picture by Les Smith

Two Wagga sides have qualified for their respective grand finals in the North East Region 6's junior representative cricket carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.