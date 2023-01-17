Two Wagga sides have qualified for their respective grand finals in the North East Region 6's junior representative cricket carnival.
The under 12's side will play off against Cricket Albury Wodonga (CAW) Country Thunder while the under 16's team will go up against CAW Country with both games to be played on January 29.
Under 16's coach Drew Jenkins was pleased that his side could make it through to the final with them needing to win their final game.
"They just scraped through," Jenkins said.
"I didn't think we'd make it, but we got there on the net run rate because we had a few good scores."
The side lost their round three match on Sunday against Wangaratta by 60-runs despite a solid performance with the ball from Brodie Browning (2-10) while Angus Banks top scored with 29.
Chasing 181 for victory, Jenkins said his side seems to be far more relaxed when they get to bat first with them being bowled out for 120.
"We don't seem to like chasing," he said.
"We are a bit more relaxed when we bat first just looking at the results and how we play.
"It wasn't too bad of a total we just had to keep running and working the ball around."
Heading into their final round game, the side needed to bounce back to secure their spot and they did just that with a 111-run win against CAW.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the side put up a very competitive total of 204 thanks to a pair of great knocks from Nathaniel Woods (36) and Braith Gain (36).
In response CAW were bowled out for 93 with Jenkins happy with the bowling pressure applied from his side.
"We were on two hat tricks and there was two golden ducks," he said.
"Sam Williamson and Harry Conroy were both on hat-tricks and that resulted in the other team losing four wickets in two overs."
The under 12's will head into the final with a lot of confidence after winning both their round three and four games.
On Sunday they went up against CAW Hume Strikers where they picked up a six-wicket victory thanks to a great bowling performance.
Electing to bowl, the side restricted the Strikers to 84 on the back of some solid bowling from Liam Hutton (2-6) while Wagga chased down the required total in 32 overs with Ashton Feary (27no) top-scoring.
They followed that win by another impressive performance on Monday against CAW Country Sixers with them winning again by six-wickets.
Baxter Jaeger (3-4) was outstanding with the ball as the side bowled out the Sixers for 127 while Oliver Miles (35no) led the run chase as they hunted down the total in just 27 overs.
The under 14's narrowly missed out on making the final with them recording one win and two losses from their three games.
On Sunday they grabbed a three-wicket victory against CAW thanks to an outstanding bowling performance from William Mutton.
Bowling first, Wagga bowled out CAW for 165 with Mutton finishing with figures of 5-25 and leading the way with the ball.
Wagga reached their required total with just two balls to spare with Harrison Glanvill (51no) leading the way with the bat.
They would go down to Wangaratta Blue on Monday by five-wickets despite another good knock from Glanvill (47) while Archie Barrow (1-8) was the pick of the bowlers.
