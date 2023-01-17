The Daily Advertiser

Boost for Wagga softball umpire program

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:01pm, first published January 17 2023 - 11:30am
Top qualified softball umpire Brett Tyler has moved to Wagga and will bring his skill set to the Wagga Softball Association. Picture by Softball Australia Umpires

Wagga Softball Association have gained a wealth of knowledge, welcoming level six accredited umpire Brett Tyler to their community.

