Wagga Softball Association have gained a wealth of knowledge, welcoming level six accredited umpire Brett Tyler to their community.
Tyler recently moved to Wagga for work, and said he is excited to join the new association.
Born to softball and baseball playing parents, Tyler first took up the sport as a young child and began to umpire at age 12.
"Playing and talking about rules with my dad made me want to umpire, and it was a nice little bit of pocket money, but it certainly made me a better player to be able to understand the rules and I enjoyed being around a couple of my mates who did it too," Tyler said.
In a big year for accreditation, Tyler managed to secure both his level five and level six certificates, the highest certificate available, last year.
Umpiring at both the national women's under 23 and opens tournaments in December and January, Tyler said it was encouraging to see players he's watched go through the system playing at the top level.
"It was amazing working with guys that I looked up to when I was a junior coming through and finally being able to umpire with them was a big highlight," Tyler said.
"Likewise, all the players that I had umpired when I was junior, they're now open women's and playing for Olympic and Australian spots, so it's really good to see some of the softball family out there, and that's what brought me back, to see all those faces again."
Planning to take the diamond in Wagga's Monday night competition, Tyler will also step into a mentoring role for local umpires.
Working for ADF Tyler said he's got experience mentoring professionally, but this is the first time he'll step into that type of role within softball.
"I mainly just focused on my own game until now, and it's my time to give back to them, putting that back into the sport," he said.
Tyler hopes to help guide junior umpires and join them on their own learning journeys.
"In Adelaide we did have a couple of juniors coming through there so I have watched them grow as well over a couple of years but now I have moved to Wagga, I want to help the juniors here and go to any tournaments that they'll be at and just help them progress through, and help with little bits I can give them."
Wagga Softball Association currently has several junior umpires working through their accreditation.
The 2022/23 Wagga premier league competition is due to return on Saturday February 11, with the men's competition returning on Monday February 4.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
