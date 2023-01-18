From evacuation orders and ample rescues to the recovery of deteriorated roads and flooded properties, last year's floods hit the Narrandera township at full force, leaving the community left to clean up the chaos.
Narrandera videographer and photographer Jake Semmler not only witnessed the disaster unfold, but he caught it all on camera.
Evacuation orders were given for parts of Narrandera on October 8, and by early November the main street had been inundated with water.
A man was pulled to safety on November 8 after his four-wheel-drive became stranded in floodwaters on the Sturt Highway travelling through the Narrandera township.
Duty Officer | NSW SES Narrandera Unit Duty Officer Jessie McPherson said the Narrandera community is resilient and despite being inundated with a natural disaster, majority of the recovery effort has been completed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Some residents still remain in accommodation while they rebuild what was lost and are being supported throughout this ordeal," she said.
"The Narrandera SES Unit and neighbouring units continue to receive requests for support and referral to appropriate agencies, which we are more than happy to facilitate."
Mr Semmler, who runs social media pages Jakefilmandphoto, used a drone to capture much of the flooding.
"It was okay in town around the CBD but around the outskirts of town everything was under and just never seemed like it was going to peak and kept going up and up everyday," he said.
"Our campgrounds were flooded, people's properties and homes were flooded, roads were flooded, the main highways were flooded."
At one point, Mr Semmler said there was only one way to leave the town as almost every road leaving town was flooded and/or completely closed.
"They ended up having to close the Gillenbah Bridge and service stations due to the entire Gillenbah truck stop being underwater," he said.
"Now everything is pretty much back to normal, there's just an insane amount of mess."
Mr Semmler recalls when Gillenbah was first opened, everything was dirty and dusty and there was mud everywhere.
"The wetlands remained underwater the longest, and when it dried up it was the biggest mess I've seen, the current was so strong it ended up pushing down fences and leaves and mud had just covered them, all the grass and trees in the area were dead," he said.
Brewery Flats Reserve campgrounds had been evacuated, and as people later returned the ground was much and the toilet facilities unusable.
"Multiple Bales of hay from peoples properties and farms had actually washed up at the campground which made even more of a mess after the floods had gone down," Mr Semmler said.
"The Gillenbah service stations remained closed as water had gone through stock and through petrol tanks."
Months on and into the new year and Mr Semmler said it is only now that the grounds are starting to return to normal.
"As of now peoples properties have just about dried up, the river is pretty much at it's normal height and things are looking a lot better and just not a mess like they were at the start," he said.
"The river peaked at 8.75 metres, I believe. The main highway to Wagga had opened back up and it wasn't much different than before, but as people had been driving through Coolamon to get to Wagga, as that was the only way to get there, the road was wrecked.
"Trucks had torn it up, the biggest potholes I have ever seen, every time it got repaired a few days later it would be wrecked again just from the amount of traffic."
It is the roads which seem to be the last of the recovery process.
"Everyone has pretty much recovered, roads are still being worked on a lot, and some properties are still drying out, after making a trip to Wagga after the highway opened, most paddocks just looked like lakes, now they are dried up or may still have a little pond here and there, but everything around it is just dead from the amount of water and how long it has been sitting there," Mr Semmler said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.