The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's recycling fad off to a strong start as Wagga mum calls for expansion of Return and Earn scheme

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
January 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga mum Tammy Malen headed down to the local Return and Earn at Kooringal Mall with children Lukas and Brianna on Monday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Wagga people have been thronging to the town's Return and Earn facilities, with more than 180,000 containers recycled since Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.