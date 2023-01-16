Wagga people have been thronging to the town's Return and Earn facilities, with more than 180,000 containers recycled since Christmas.
A Return and Earn spokesperson said a total of 180,672 containers had been returned by residents in the Wagga LGA since December 25, with $18,000 going back to the community in refunds.
Wagga mother Tammy Malen braved the summer heat with children Lukas and Brianna to offload some bottles at the Kooringal Return and Earn yesterday.
"The kids made about $18 [this time]," Ms Malen said.
"So they're now going to get some slushies and the rest of it is their pocket money."
Ms Malen said they had taken multiple loads since Christmas.
The family has been using the recycling scheme since it came to town in 2017 and sees Return and Earn as a great initiative.
"It gives the kids a bit of independence, responsibility and control of money," she said.
While the family usually takes cans down to the mall, they take advantage of the other recycling services as well.
"Sometimes we have bottles as well," Ms Malen said.
She also called for an expansion to the scheme.
"Only so many types of bottles can go in the machine," she said.
"The bigger milk bottles won't fit. Neither will some of the juice cartons."
Although Wagga now has three Return and Earn facilities, Ms Malen said that was not enough.
"The Vinnies one is always backed up on Saturday mornings and it's only open for a limited time," she said.
"But we definitely need more.
"I've just waited half and hour for my turn because one of the [chutes] isn't working and that is often the case."
Wagga residents are enthusiastic recyclers, having returned more than 115 million containers since the scheme started in December 2017.
About $11.5 million has gone back into the pockets of the community.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
