The Daily Advertiser

Ben Snell eyes first win after hat-trick heroics for St Michaels

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 16 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Michaels quick Ben Snell snared a hat-trick in his side's loss to Wagga City on Saturday in the Northern Irishman's first season with the club. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ben Snell needed little assistance as he snared a hat-trick but is more focused on helping St Michaels end their run of outs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.