Ben Snell needed little assistance as he snared a hat-trick but is more focused on helping St Michaels end their run of outs.
Snell gave Saints something to cheer for on another tough day for the club at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
With the Cats chasing more runs to finish their innings, first the quick was able to break the 153-run partnership between Aaron Maxwell and Josh Thompson.
Then he produced his hat-trick removing Jack Harper for nine before Caleb Walker and Sean Gaynor went in successive deliveries.
The 19-year-old was pleased with his efforts.
"Nothing was really happening in the wicket or anything, they had a good partnership going and at the top of my run up I was thinking about what I could do to be a bit different so I decided to go cross seam for a ball and it did a little something, bounced a bit more a bit more and he ended up spooning it to mid wicket," Snell said.
"I figured that works so I might as well go again and it jagged off the surface and took the top of off.
"All the boys were keeping me up but I was trying to not think about it too much so I just went back and did the same thing and it worked out pretty well."
The North Irishman claimed a hat-trick in his under 16s days but Saturday's was the first in senior cricket.
He was then given the role of opening the batting, another first in senior cricket, and went on to make 10.
While St Michaels were beaten by 95 runs by the unbeaten ladder leaders, Snell is confident they are building towards that elusive win.
"I think we are making good progress," he said.
"There's some small moments in the games where we just keep on missing out but if you look at where we were at the start of the year to where we are now we had four boys who got scores, which is a big thing for us, and our bowling all year has been pretty good.
"It probably wasn't our best last weekend but going forward I wouldn't say we aren't out of the race."
It's been a big change of scenery for the 19-year-old who hails from outside of Belfast.
However he's been enjoying his time with St Michaels.
"It's been great, it's been a really good experience and everyone at the club has been fantastic," he said.
"They've made it very easy to come across the world.
"(The cricket) is quite a good standard really, there's a few really good batsmen in the league and there's definitely a few bowlers to give you quite a lot of trouble."
Snell harbours ambitions to make a living out of the game and believes coming out to Australia will be good for his development.
"The club were looking to bring someone over for the season and back home I'm in and around the professional set up with the Northern Knights," he said.
"The head coach Simon Johnstone came to me and said there was an opportunity to come over for the season to Australia for the season and thought it would be the best for my development."
Snell hopes to help St Michaels breakthrough against Lake Albert on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
