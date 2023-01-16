Bidgee Babe is looking to back up a dominant breakthrough performance after tasting success for the first time last week.
However The Rock trainer-driver Shane Hallcroft is wary of a rise in class at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
The four-year-old scored her first win at start nine last week, racing without cover throughout.
She went on to win by 6.1 metres but has to step up to take on some much more experienced horses in the Woodlands Stud Pace (1740m).
"She was really good, she is still learning a lot, and I think she will be ok but she goes from a pretty steady maiden to a top division of an up to 50 so that makes life a little bit harder for her but they way she is going she won't be too far away," Hallcroft said.
READ MORE
Bidgee Babe had only been placed in one of her previous starts before coming away with the win last Monday at Riverina Paceway.
Hallcroft is confident she will keep developing.
"She had to do a bit of work the other day, and it's probably not the way to drive her, but she was good," he said.
"I thought at the 400 something would come out of the pack and run her day but I don't think there was a lot of depth to the field."
Hallcroft has four drives across the seven-race program.
He's also expecting a good performance from Sylvia Kay, who is trained by Luke Mulley.
"I've got a lot of time for a little mare Luke trains Sylvia Kay," Hallcroft said.
"He's having a bit of trouble with her but I think she has to be a chance even from the bad draw."
She will start from barrier seven in the Conquest Pools Pace (1740m) coming off a sixth when resuming at Albury.
Hallcroft expects she will be better for the run.
"She had to make a run a long way from home and they were spread out a long way," he said.
"It was more or less to see where she is up to so she should be a lot better for the run."
He will also drive Supersede for Mulley as well as Chubbs for Ray White.
Supersede was unplaced in her first Australian start but has since won a trial at Coolamon in a fast time.
The first race will start at 6.05pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.