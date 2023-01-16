The Daily Advertiser

Blake Harper has guided Eastern Suburbs to a nine-wicket victory against Penrith with the all-rounder scoring an unbeaten century

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 16 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Harper (right) has bounced back strongly with a second-grade century against Penrith on the weekend. Picture from Easts Dolphins

Blake Harper has bounced back nicely for Eastern Suburbs over the weekend with him scoring an unbeaten 101 against Penrith in second grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.