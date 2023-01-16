Blake Harper has bounced back nicely for Eastern Suburbs over the weekend with him scoring an unbeaten 101 against Penrith in second grade.
The South Wagga product had been playing in the Dolphins first grade side and had scored a half century before the Christmas break.
However with a number of the Dolphins top order returning to the team, Harper was dropped back into second grade but made the most of the opportunity guiding his side to a nine-wicket victory.
"It was great," Harper said.
"Obviously I was put back into second grade this week, but I sort of knew that was going to come.
"We've got some very good batsman in first grade coming back from injury and we've also got Sam Robson playing for us now.
"He is a very quality bat and has played England test cricket, so I knew that I was going back to second grade which I'm happy with.
"I was having talks with the first grade captain and he said that if I was going to play in first grade I was going to come in at number eight and it's probably better I play in second grade and get to open and that's what I did.
"We had a great win and I was lucky enough to hit a hundred."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Harper said it was good to be able to get such a commanding win with him also finishing with figures of 2-44 from 10 overs.
"We won the toss and sent them in because we thought the wicket was a bit green," he said.
"It turned out to be the right call and they scored 208, we batted very well and chased it one down in 44 overs.
"That's three wins in a row for the second grade side now which is good and that helps us to make a bit of a run for finals. We've still got to win a lot more games, but winning three on the trot is great."
The win has the Dolphins sitting in ninth place on the ladder and improves their record to 4-3.
