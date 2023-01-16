The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert out to learn from heavy defeat

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 16 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Tucker will miss Lake Albert's Twenty20 match against Wagga City on Tuesday due to a hamstring problem.

Lake Albert are looking to respond to a heavy loss to South Wagga in the best possible way - by qualifying for the Twenty20 final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.