Lake Albert are looking to respond to a heavy loss to South Wagga in the best possible way - by qualifying for the Twenty20 final.
However they have Wagga City standing in their way.
After Wagga RSL were stripped of their win over Wagga City to start the season, the winner of Tuesday's clash at Robertson Oval will now determine who qualifies for the final.
Captain Isaac Cooper is looking for the team to rise to the challenge.
"Cats are probably one of the better T20 teams in town so it is going to be a good challenge," Cooper said.
"Everyone is looking forward to it."
However they will be without wicketkeeper Alex Tucker after he picked up a hamstring injury in the loss to the Blues on Saturday.
Cooper is hopefully for a better start with the ball this time around.
Especially after struggling to make inroads against the Blues on Saturday.
"We just let ourselves down with the ball," he said.
"We didn't start the best with the ball and it definitely hurts against a top order like that but take no credit away from South Wagga, they batted well.
"It's a learning curve for a few of the young fellas, but that's cricket."
Cooper hopes they are a quick study in order to turn around their fortunes.
"We can't let them get away to a flyer with the bat," he said.
"Then we can apply pressure in the middle and towards the end."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
