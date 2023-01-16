Wagga's Austin Gooden will return home as a national champion after his NSW side claimed victory over Queensland in the 2023 under 16 softball National Championships.
Returning to the side after playing with them in 2022, Gooden said before the tournament he was excited to be travelling to Melbourne to face the best players in the country.
After five days of competition, NSW had been unable to get a win over Queensland, going down 10-0 and 15-6 in the round games before a 10-7 loss in the first final.
The three-game final day didn't phase NSW however and they were able to get the win when it counted prevailing 17-10 victors.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The young pitcher had a strong tournament, stepping to the mound in most of his games.
Pitching all eight innings in the final, he managed an impressive seven strikeouts.
After missing trials and securing an exemption due to competing at the Australian School Championships, Gooden was picked up by the NSW team.
A life-long softballer, Gooden has already carved a name for himself within the softball community.
Also representing Wagga at the tournament was Luke Anderson, who had his first experience playing for the ACT after just missing selection in the NSW side.
The side was unable to secure a win during the tournament. Still early in his softball career, Anderson will look to learn from his experience and continue to improve.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.