Gooden wins softball nationals with NSW team

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Austin Gooden, right, has won the softball National Championships with NSW, pictured with local ACT player Luke Anderson.

Wagga's Austin Gooden will return home as a national champion after his NSW side claimed victory over Queensland in the 2023 under 16 softball National Championships.

