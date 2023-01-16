The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

Will Labor secure the release of Julian Assange?

By Ray Goodlass
January 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The prime minister has been more sympathetic to Julian Assange's cause. Picture by Joel Carrett/AAP Photos

Inspiration for today's column came from a news story in The Guardian Australia last week that Julian Assange has been denied permission to leave prison to attend the funeral of Dame Vivienne Westwood, according to her family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.