Will Labor secure the release of Julian Assange?

In opposition, Anthony Albanese said he believed Assange's case had dragged on too long and needed to come to an end. Last November, he told parliament: "I have raised this personally with representatives of the United States government, My position is clear and has been made clear to the US administration. I will continue to advocate, as I did recently in meetings that I have held." Then came Albanese's decision to appoint former PM Kevin Rudd as Australia's ambassador to the US. Rudd has repeatedly insisted the US government and Manning should be held responsible for the disclosure of secret material, rather than Assange.