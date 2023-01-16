Will Labor secure the release of Julian Assange?

Inspiration for today's column came from a news story in The Guardian Australia last week that Julian Assange has been denied permission to leave prison to attend the funeral of Dame Vivienne Westwood, according to her family.
Westwood, a pioneering fashion designer and activist who played a key role in the punk movement, was a prominent supporter of the WikiLeaks founder.
Westwood's family said: "Julian has not been convicted of any crime, yet he is treated as if he is a terrorist, the only thing he is guilty of is publishing the truth."
Assange is being held in Belmarsh prison in London as he continues a lengthy fight to avoid extradition to the US to face charges in connection with the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
Assange is facing life in the US prison system because he published secret documents copied and supplied by Chelsea Manning, a US Army intelligence analyst. Manning was later sentenced to 35 years in jail for America's largest-ever leak of classified information.
Today, Manning is a free woman and celebrated transgender icon because US President Barack Obama commuted her remaining jail time on compassionate grounds in one of his last acts in office, allowing her to return to civilian life in 2017.
Meanwhile, for the past four years, the US Justice Department has been attempting to extradite Assange to face trial on 17 counts of breaching the Espionage Act.
Assange suffered a stroke in 2021, and his mental health has been battered by extended periods of isolation. His family fears he may not survive the extradition process. "He's in a gradual decline both physically and mentally," brother Gabriel Shipton told Sydney Morning Herald reporter Matthew Knott. "It's very oppressive and is clearly taking a toll on him."
However, Assange's supporters begin the year with more hope than ever that the US will end its extradition efforts, allowing him to return to Australia. "We can feel that the momentum is building," Shipton said. Lawyer Greg Barns, an adviser to the Australian Assange campaign, said: "The planets are aligning pretty well."
Earlier this week, ABC global affairs editor John Lyons heightened anticipation by declaring on air: "My expectation is that within the next two months or so Julian Assange will be released."
The main reason for the growing optimism is that Australia now has a prime minister actively working to try to secure Assange's release.
In opposition, Anthony Albanese said he believed Assange's case had dragged on too long and needed to come to an end. Last November, he told parliament: "I have raised this personally with representatives of the United States government, My position is clear and has been made clear to the US administration. I will continue to advocate, as I did recently in meetings that I have held." Then came Albanese's decision to appoint former PM Kevin Rudd as Australia's ambassador to the US. Rudd has repeatedly insisted the US government and Manning should be held responsible for the disclosure of secret material, rather than Assange.
Assange's supporters also see promising signs in the American media, where his case has received surprisingly little attention despite his high-profile and controversial past. However, the notion that asking President Joe Biden to drop the extradition would take nothing more than a simple phone call is very simplistic.
A senior government source said: "The idea that Biden can just wave a magic wand on this is nonsense. This is hard and complicated."
This is because Trump tried to reshape the Department of Justice into his defacto personal legal firm. Biden has said that one of his priorities as president is to "re-establish the reputation and integrity" of the Justice Department, which he argues was "corrupted" by Trump. This means avoiding interfering in departmental business. "I will not pick up the phone and call the attorney-general and tell him what he should or should not do in terms of who he should prosecute," Biden insisted.
That's the dilemma. Biden would be treading on dangerous ground if he was seen trying to influence the Department of Justice. Let's hope attorney-general Merrick Garland can see the justice in allowing Assange to go free.
