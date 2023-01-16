Stubbs chases change of luck after tumbleweeds thwart trek

After tumbleweeds thwarted his last trip to the races, Ron Stubbs is looking for a change of luck at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
Looking to avoid the heat on his trip to South Australia with Boss Lady Rocks, the Albury trainer plotted a path via Ouyen for what he believes is a more suitable option for the last-start Moonee Valley winner.
However he never planned on some out of control tumbleweeds to postpone the Murray Bridge meeting.
Only two races were able to be run on Saturday, but the remainder of the program rescheduled for Friday, Stubbs elected to leave the mare there and come home with an empty float.
"She will be staying over there and running in Friday's meeting," Stubbs said.
"Race wise she's getting very hard to place as her benchmark is just getting higher and higher.
"It's either taking on Saturday class in Sydney or Melbourne or try to find these nice 1000 metre races and I think she is better suited to the likes of Adelaide than she is in Melbourne or Sydney on Saturday."
Stubbs will line up two chances at Wagga on Tuesday.
He has Rumours Abound having just her second start in the Kooringal Hotel Country Boosted Maiden Hcp (1000m).
After missing the kick at Wagga on debut, Stubbs hopes some more racing experience will be a positive for her.
"Rumours Abound blew the start in her first start and was inclined to over race a bit after that," he said.
"Hopefully she can be a bit more settled and get the start right and if she can do that she will be very competitive.
Stubbs also has recent stable acquisition Race Against Time in the Byrne Trailers Benchmark 66 Hcp (1800m).
The Albury trainer was very pleased with his second last time out.
He's hoping to use his next assignment a month later to determine if a Highway Handicap will be his next step.
"I was very happy with his last start, he has to take a step up to be right there this time but we think he can do that," Stubbs said.
"There's an 1800 metre Highway coming up in a few weeks and we've been treading water to see if we can get him through to that.
"That's the primary goal."
Josh Richards will take the ride on both horses.
Stubbs also has Sparring nominated for a Highway at Randwick on Saturday.
He was eyeing off a different race for the last-start Moonee Valley winner but didn't want to start on a rain affected surface.
Narrandera trainer Shane Bloomfield also has Kinross among the 42 nominations for the 1100 metre race.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
