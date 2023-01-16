When 67-year-old Peter Elzer left Melbourne on foot to embark on a more than 2,000-kilometre journey to raise awareness around racism, he had been expecting scrutiny and backlash.
As the Coffs Harbour local arrived at The Rock on Monday before his stopover in Wagga, he was in good spirits and surprised by all of the support he has received along his tiresome journey so far.
Mr Elzer left Melbourne on December 23, making 20 to 30 kilometres a day on foot while carting a trailer of clothes behind him.
"I've always been passionate about issues, from environmentalism to homophobia and racism," he said.
"Over the years I have heard many racist comments, and everyone would laugh but I never did.
'The last comment I heard I went home and thought; 'I have to do something about this'."
Mr Elzer is hoping to capture the attention of the media and the communities he passes through in a bid to get people to start conversations about racism in today's society.
"The idea of this is to highlight the fact that there is still a lot of racism in regional and rural Australia and we need everyone to start calling people out, not only that, but we need to get more people having conversations with people of colour," he said.
"You'd be amazed at the friendships you will make and the conversations you will have."
From people offering to pay for his motels and meals to pats on the back, the support Mr Elzer has been receiving has been baffling.
"The day I left Melbourne I thought it would be a bit controversial, but it's been amazing, there have been people who have remained silent but most people come up and say; 'good on you mate, keep going, I'll pay for your dinner tonight or I'll pay for your hotel'," he said.
"[On Monday morning] I was walking down the street at The Rock asking where the cafe was and I said I had broken my seat and I was talking to a bloke who was staying in a caravan at his mate's house and he said; 'I've got one here you can have' and he gave it to me."
Mr Elzer had planned to arrive in Queensland around Australia Day to make a statement, but with unprecedented situations, his journey has been delayed.
"I planned for the heat, I wanted to do it in summer so I didn't have to take as much clothing,' he said.
"I'm solo, it's just me and my trailer. So far it is exactly how I thought it would be, I knew it would be hot, I knew the rain may be coming and that's exactly what I've got.
"The only thing I hadn't counted on was getting blisters.
"The last week I've been suffering so I've only done 15 kilometres a day early in the morning so I'm a lot slower than I usually am."
Residents can be following along on Mr Elzer's journey by following his Facebook page titled; Peter Elzer.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
