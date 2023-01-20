Premium Boorooma home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This immaculate, open-plan property is perfect for a family and sure to tick all of the boxes.
Boasting a practical layout with light-filled indoor living and a great rear yard, just begging to entertain or let the kids run freely.
The large main bedroom is ideal for a king-sized bed and boasts a walk-in wardrobe and stylish ensuite.
All three additional bedrooms easily fit queen beds and offer built-in wardrobes.
There are two living areas with some lovely built-in cabinetry and an open-plan kitchen and dining area with double oven, walk-in pantry and plenty of bench and cupboard space.
The home also features a 5kw solar panel system with 20 panels.
Outside there is an undercover entertainment area and drive-through access from the double lock up garage to a lovely low-maintenance yard.
A premium quality home in a booming, modern suburb with a short walk to parklands, a child care centre, and the soon-to-open new Boorooma Shopping Complex, Estella School, TRAC Private School, and medical practitioners.
Only 1.5 kilometres away from Charles Sturt University and a quick five minute drive to Wagga's central business district, this property has appeal for investors and owner occupiers alike.
