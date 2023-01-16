Coolamon defender Josh Buchanan is off to test himself in the VFL.
The talented young defender has been given a spot on Northern Bullants' rookie list with Buchanan looking forward to getting stuck into the hard work ahead.
"Yeah absolutely it's very exciting," Buchanan said.
"I can't wait for the opportunity, but it's only early days and I've got to do a lot of work to get there.
"I have sacrificed a lot to get here, so there's no holding back now."
Since making his first grade debut with the Hoppers in 2017, Buchanan has continued to improve with his performance last season earning him a spot in the Riverina League Team of the Year and also included a podium finish in Coolamon's best and fairest.
While many young footballers eye off a move to the VFL for a number of years, Buchanan admitted it was something that has only interested him recently.
"It's probably only been the last 12 months," he said.
"I've always looked to better myself and I suppose you want to play the best footy you can no matter where it is.
"Coming up against better opposition and better players you are going to learn a lot especially while you are young.
"It's a good experience and something I'm really looking forward to."
Buchanan admitted there had been a fair bit involved in getting him to Melbourne with him first trialling with Port Melbourne.
"Eryn Knobel came and watched a couple of games and he had thrown my name to a few of the VFL clubs," he said.
"Originally first off it was Port, but then I did a trial there and it obviously didn't work out.
"The Port coach then got me onto the Northern Bullants coach Brodie Holland and ever since then I've been in contact with Brodie and been able to work something out and get in with the Bullants boys."
Buchanan only made the move to Melbourne over the weekend however has been kept busy with the intensive pre-season program assigned to him.
"I've been training from Wagga and I've had our pre-season program," he said.
"It's been pretty full on, I'm putting up 23km a week so running three times a week and I've never really done that many k's on the legs before.
"So it's good I suppose and it's going to be interesting tonight when we start training."
After testing himself against some of the RFL's top forwards, Buchanan was looking forward to stepping up and trying to take his game to the next level.
"I absolutely can't wait," he said.
"I'm always up for a challenge and there is no better challenge than to test yourself against the best on the eastern side of Australia."
While exciting to be making the move to Melbourne, Buchanan noted it was far from easy to leave the Hoppers.
"It was quite a tough decision," he said.
"I had many conversations with the Hoppers boys, but they were all for me bettering myself no matter what.
"They said mate you've got the opportunity there so grab it with both hands and just take it.
"It hurts leaving them boys, especially since we've got such a good group there and after last year's performance where we probably didn't turn up on the day.
"They have a great list and it's a great bunch of boys, but I'll probably never get another opportunity like this ever again.
"So I think it's best for myself to take it on board and just grab it with both hands."
