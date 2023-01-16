Two years since the competition was last run, Joel Azer and Caitlin Quintal have travelled to Albury for the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
Selected from among the best players in NSW, the duo are excited for the chance to test their skills against players from across Australia and New Zealand.
This is the first time either has played in the tournament, and though both have experience in high level squads it's their first time travelling with their teams.
Arriving in Albury on Sunday, they duo are staying and training with their squads ahead of their first games on Tuesday.
Quintal is familiar with most of her squad and is looking forward to taking the court with them.
"I know most of the girls that are on the team from other Basketball NSW events, but I don't know exactly the whole team," Quintal said.
Azer however, who has only been playing basketball for 12 months, isn't familiar with any of his teammates and said it makes the experience a bit more nerve wracking.
Some pre-tournament training sessions before they arrived in Albury helped eased those nerves slightly though.
"The first weekend I didn't know what I was doing but in the second weekend I was more confident," Azer said.
Travelling with the team, and with his parents working most of the week, Azer said they'll pop into Albury when they can to watch games, but he isn't upset by that.
"I'm going to get dropped off there and then with my parents working throughout the week, they're going to come when they can," he said.
"I reckon I do worse when they're watching me though."
Quintal however said she believes her game is improved when she has her parents there in person.
"I love it, getting to show them how much better I've got and show off what I can do," she said.
She'll be looking to improve her game over the tournament and remain consistent throughout her games.
After the last two Cups were cancelled due to COVID-19 Quintal is pleased to finally get a chance to participate in the tournament before she ages out.
Azer still has a few years before he'll be too old, but for this year he is focusing on contributing to the scoreline.
"I'd like to score and get the ball, I don't get the ball as much so I want to get a goal," he said.
Close to 900 athletes will participate in the tournament with games set to start on Tuesday morning for all age groups.
