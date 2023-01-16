The Daily Advertiser

Wagga juniors to compete in Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup

Joel Azer and Caitlin Quintal ahead of the Australian Junior Country Basketball Cup set to begin on Tuesday.

Two years since the competition was last run, Joel Azer and Caitlin Quintal have travelled to Albury for the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.

