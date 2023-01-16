The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal Colts chase quick response with final berth on the line

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 16 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Smith will miss Tuesday's Twenty20 clash with both Kooringal Colts and South Wagga looking to book their place in next week's grand final.

Kooringal Colts get an almost immediate chance to hit back from their first loss of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.