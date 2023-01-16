Kooringal Colts get an almost immediate chance to hit back from their first loss of the season.
After being bundled out for 125 by Wagga RSL on Saturday, Colts will take on South Wagga in the final round of the Twenty20 competition at Harris Park on Tuesday.
The winner will earn a place in next week's final.
Coach Keenan Hanigan is looking forward to a chance to respond.
"A positive is we can move on pretty quick from it playing Tuesday night in a different format," Hanigan said.
"We can put Saturday behind us, move forward to that game where we have a chance to play in the Twenty20 grand final.
"That will be our motivation as when there is a chance to play in any grand final you should be up for it."
After the bright start to the season, with a win over St Michaels in the first Twenty20 match before three straight one-day wins, Hanigan was disappointed with their performance.
Especially with the batting performance.
"The way we played on the weekend is not the way we want to play our cricket this year," Hanigan said.
"To RSL's credit they bowled really well, stuck to their plans, but in saying that I feel like we got ourselves out by playing loose shots.
"It just wasn't our day, we dropped a few catches but with 125 runs you aren't going to win too many games."
Hanigan was actually pleased with the bowling effort to pick up five wickets but Sam Smith (59 not out) and Jarrod Byrnes (26 not out) got the Bulldogs home.
It's something he's looking to see again against the Blues.
"Batting has been our Achilles heel for as long as I can remember but our bowling stocks are pretty strong," Hanigan said.
"I always feel we are a chance of knocking teams over, and we got close on Saturday, but it's hard and I feel sorry for the bowlers who only had 125 runs to work with.
"To their credit they got five wickets, which is not a bad effort, and another 50 or 60 runs would have made things interesting."
Captain Hamish Starr remains out of the side with NSW Country representative duties.
He picked up a wicket in a win over Philippines on Sunday while Shaun Smith is also unavailable with Green Shield commitments.
It means Mat Etchells will retain his place in the side after impressing on Saturday.
He top scored with 27 batting at number seven and also picked up a wicket in the loss to Wagga RSL.
Hanigan was pleased with his contributions.
"Etch won our mug and is a confidence player," he said.
"I've got a lot of time for Etch as a person and as a cricketer.
"He's got the ability but is just a confidence player.
"He came out and played his natural game, which I try to encourage, and has been getting runs in twos and deserved his opportunity."
Colts have already scored a win over South Wagga this season.
However Hanigan expects a different type of match up in the shorter format.
"It was obviously a different format, they had a few players out as well, but anything you play South Wagga you know you are up for a challenge," he said.
The match will start at 6.30pm.
