Letters: Fundamental concerns with Indigenous Voice proposal

I have a vivid memory of a night I spent several hours sitting on some steps in the stairwell at the then newly opened Darwin hospital, as my wife went through a long and difficult childbirth.
Then, a nurse stuck her head around the door and asked me if I wanted to come and see my daughter.
She was being checked out by a paediatrician and he asked me which I wanted to count - her fingers or toes.
What an unforgettable moment when I first felt that tiny hand clutch my finger.
In the next cot was another tiny baby that had been born at almost exactly the same time as my daughter, and the paediatrician had just finished giving it a once over. It too was a little girl, but she was Aboriginal.
Of course I have no idea of how that little girl's life has turned out, but I can't help having a little voice in my head that wonders why she needs to have an opportunity to influence government decision-making that is denied to my daughter.
After all, she was cared for by the same medical system and staff and would have grown up being able to attend the same schools, and had access to the same social security system. She would have become eligible to vote on the same day and have had the same access to, and representation by, local government, state and federal politicians.
In fact, the Voice proposal raises a lot of questions in my mind.
We seem to be rushing towards a referendum without much information being made available to us so that we can all make informed decisions. As is so often the case, the devil is in the detail, and I wonder if this is being kept from us deliberately.
READ MORE LETTERS:
It seems now that in Australia floods and fires are here, there, everywhere.
The cost of all this devastation must be enormous.
Scientists tell us it is the massive amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is causing the unstable climatic conditions leading to terrible fires and floods.
Perhaps a considerably cheaper option would be to place far more stringent controls on companies burning fossil fuels to produce energy; the aim being to greatly lessen the volume of greenhouse gases entering the atmosphere.
I have recently been seriously ill and down in the dumps. However, my spirits were raised, and I was even able to raise a laugh, watching the Sky News expose of the ABC.
Sky - which has no qualms being a rabid right-wing Murdoch mouthpiece - doing an expose of Aunty is a bit like Donald Trump stating that he wants to bring America together. Thanks Sky News, your hypocrisy has improved my mood.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.