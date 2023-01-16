Traffic along the busiest road in Wagga will be disrupted for up to three months, as work finally begins on the installation of a new set of traffic lights.
Transport for NSW will begin upgrade works at the intersection of Edward and Murray streets in early February, before moving on to improvements at the Docker Street intersection.
Works at the Murray Street intersection are expected to take about eight weeks and include the installation of new traffic lights and dedicated right turning lanes on Edward Street.
Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said the lights will improve access to the nearby Wagga Base Hospital, as well as increase pedestrian and motorist safety.
"Everyone in Wagga knows the Murray Street intersection has been problematic for a number of years. This is one of the final steps in ensuring the medical precinct flows smoothly," Mr Fang said.
Once the upgrade is complete, works will then begin on improvements to the Docker and Edward street intersection.
These works will take about one month and include a lane reconfiguration to allow for right turning lanes from Docker Street onto the highway.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr urged motorists to show patience while the upgrades take place.
"Please bear with us as we get that work done. It's important for safety and it's important for the precinct," Dr McGirr said.
"I believe Transport for NSW have done what they can to make sure these changes and the impacts are minimised for residents."
At least one lane of traffic along Edward Street will be open in each direction at all times, however a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be put in place.
There will be no access to Edward Street from Murray Street for the duration of the project, with traffic control and detours in place.
More than 70 on-street parking spaces will be lost as part of the upgrade, however Mr Fang said he is confident this will be mitigated by the upcoming completion of the multi-storey car park at the hospital.
All of the usual access points to the Wagga Base Hospital will remain open while the upgrades take place.
Work on the $3.4 million project will begin on February 6, weather permitting.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
