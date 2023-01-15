The Daily Advertiser

Police appeal after break-in at Springdale Heights telecommunications tower

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
January 16 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal for information on break-in at telecommunications tower

Police have asked for public help as they investigate a break-in at a Border communications tower.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.