South Wagga had to wait until the new year to register the first win of their title defence but did so in emphatic fashion.
Brayden Ambler extended his pre-Christmas form, after scoring 112 in his first match of the season, with 86 against Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
However it was Jake Scott who really helped the Blues set an imposing total.
He made an unbeaten 122 off 113 balls, featuring nine boundaries and three sixes, as South Wagga finished their 50 overs at 4-303.
Lake Albert had a couple of promising starts with the bat, including Jacson Sommerville top scoring with 41, before being bowled out for 166 in the 41st over.
Captain Luke Gerhard was pleased to get a win on the board after a couple of near misses.
"It was very pleasing to get that monkey off the back after going into Christmas not having a win," Gerhard said.
"To come out in the first round after Christmas and get that win is pleasing.
"We knew we were good enough to do it but we just had to get the job done."
Scott then made a real impact with the ball, snaring 3-28 off his 10 overs.
Coming off an under 19s national championships appearance for NSW Country, Scott continues to impress.
But how much of an impact he will have for the Blues for the rest of the season is unclear.
"He's a great all-round cricketer who bats well, bowls well and is an unbelievable fielder," Gerhard said. "We're not 100 per cent sure how much we are going to have him but he's a very good cricketer and we will have him any day of the week."
Gerhard was thrilled to see Gus Lyons make an immediate impact for the Blues after making the switch from Kooringal Colts over the break.
He took 4-37 with his off spinners in the 137-run win.
"In his first game for the club I thought he bowled really well and hopefully we can continue that through for the rest of the season with us," Gerhard said.
"It is good to have him on board.
"Our runs showed it was a pretty flat wicket so he bowled really well."
The big win sees the Blues move around the Bulls and into fourth place on the ladder approaching the midway point of the competition.
South Wagga takes on winless St Michaels to complete the first round of the season while Lake Albert will be looking to hit back when they tackle Wagga RSL.
But first both clubs are looking to secure a place in the Twenty20 final.
South Wagga takes on Kooringal Colts at Harris Park on Tuesday while Lake Albert are up against Wagga City at Robertson Oval.
