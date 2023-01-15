Mighty streak extends in Temora Pacers Cup

Mighty Joe picked up another Carnival Of Cups feature at Temora on Saturday.
After winning the main event at Parkes on New Year's Eve, Grenfell trainer-driver Mark Hewitt added on the Temora Pacers Cup.
It was the six-year-old's fourth win in a row.
Coming off an eight-month spell, Hewitt believes Mighty Joe has really matured mentally this time around.
"He has always been a nice horse, his form wasn't that flash last time in and we eventually gave him a spell," Hewitt said.
"He's just come back so keen and fresh and is just working really well."
After drawing the inside of the second row everything went to plan for Hewitt as he was able to get a sit behind leader Sailor Girl.
He then found room up the straight to just run past the mare, who is trained and driven by his nephew Scott Hewitt, to win by a half head.
"You have to have some luck and we got plenty of it right from the draw," he said.
The pair cleared out from their rivals with Fleetwood Rock, who trailled Mighty Joe throughout finishing third but some 20.9 metres off the winner.
Hewitt is now looking to head to the Oberon Cup at Bathurst on Friday.
However he will have two runners at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Meanwhile Bathurst trainer-driver Nathan Turnbull took out the other two features on the card.
After being beaten in her heat last week, Sweet Annie was able to go one better to take out the Milbrate Concrete, Quarries and Mining Services Final while Grinfaron made it two wins in a row in the South West Slopes Credit Union Final.
All three races were worth $14,994.
