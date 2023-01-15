There has been only one question on everyone's lips over the last week or so: what's the temperature?
That we in the Riverina are going to get our fair share of scorchers once the seasons change properly every year is inevitable.
This is Australia, after all. And it hasn't even cracked the 40-degree mark in Wagga this summer yet - the closest the city has come was 37.6 on Friday - so some might be open to asking just what all the complaining has been about.
"Well, it is summer." Yes, but it doesn't really feel like we've had one in a while, has it?
A sensible approach to the summer heat is all that needs to be adopted - hydrating, staying out of the direct sun, long sleeves, hats and sunscreen and keeping as cool as you can.
The flip side of these hot days and this time of year is it is such a chance for bonding and reconnecting with family, friends and the rest of the community.
In other news
The world certainly seems to move slower, time passing like thick molasses - ironic, given the at times stifling heat - but before the hectic returns to work and school everyone is absolutely in it together.
It's the perfect time to bundle the kids into the car and head to the river, lake, dam or Grandma's place, where the pool is cool and the love is unconditional.
It's when mates can gather in a backyard or a watering hole and catch up without the stress of everything else going on in the background.
There's nothing like the sounds of a splash, maybe a few tunes in the background, a waft of charcoal from the neighbour's place because they're absolutely done with the hotbox that kitchens suddenly become.
It's the season of snags on the barbie, or a hot chook from the supermarket, because who wants to hit the switch on the oven or fire up the stove?
If nothing else, the warmer weather is a blessing in the form of forced relaxation - even if it is just in the simple form of spreading out under the fan on the couch and watching a movie with the family.
