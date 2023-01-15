Triple treat for Weeding from Tumut trip

Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding extended his good run north of the border with a treble at Tumut on Saturday.
Weeding has a 26 per cent strike rate after winning 13 of his last 50 races in NSW, eight of those at non-TAB meetings across the region.
It has been a real ploy for the stable.
"It was a great day," Weeding said.
"We've got a little pool of horses in the stable that suit those races, they are rated well and at this time of year we try to have a couple in the stable that can go to those races as there is so much opportunity with them."
Battle Talent brought up his second career win in a tight finish early on in the card before Red Cut Rock made it two wins in a row.
Bethpage then finished off the good day for Weeding with her second win from three starts for the stable.
He thought coming up with some good draws in smaller fields really helped.
"We went forward on all of them, they all held a forward position so having good gates definitely helped," Weeding said.
"With a very firm track we made the strategy to go forward and hold with all of them. The rides won the races and the tactics to hold the position"
Fiona Sandkudl rode two of Weeding's winners to celebrate her 23rd birthday.
It was a meeting dominated by female apprentice jockeys, who won all five races.
Teighan Worsnop rode Battle Talent to victory while Anaelle Gangotena combined with Kevin Byrne to win the first with Rager and Hannah Le Blanc won aboard Showies Best Shot for John and Chris Ledger.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
