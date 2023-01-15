The Daily Advertiser

Triple treat for Weeding from Tumut trip

Fiona Sandkuhl takes Bethpage to victory ahead of Charming Pat to ensure a double on her birthday and a treble for trainer Craig Weeding at Tumut on Saturday.

Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding extended his good run north of the border with a treble at Tumut on Saturday.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

