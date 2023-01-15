The Daily Advertiser

Felke and sons secure first win with trainer's licence

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 15 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:00pm
Shane Felke with sons Spencer, 8, and Ollie, 12, and their two-year-old greyhound Teeter that won in Wagga on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

It's been close to 20 years since Shane Felke held a dog trainer's licence, but thanks to his two sons he's got one again and he's already a winner.

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

