It's been close to 20 years since Shane Felke held a dog trainer's licence, but thanks to his two sons he's got one again and he's already a winner.
Felke renewed his trainers licence six months ago, and had a winner with Teeter in his third start at Wagga on Friday night.
After first entering the racing world at 15, Felke had stepped away from dogs and trots upon the arrival of his children, but it was them who got him back into it.
"Back in 2018, we were moving and the boys found some old photos of me with the greyhounds and they sort of pestered me into getting another dog," Felke said.
Re-connecting with his friend and mentor Raymond Sims, Felke and his sons helped out at the track for several years before training their own dogs.
"I renewed my licence about six months ago just to mess around and the boys help me out immensely," Felke said.
"They're really good, Spencer helps out, Ollie helps out with everything and I was always just helping Ray at the races, handling his dogs for him, he's sort of taught me everything."
Racing has become a family event for the whole family, with the boys eagerly helping out their father training and breaking in their dogs.
"I enjoy doing it and I enjoy the boys coming to give me a hand to swim and gallop them, Spencer comes to the trials and Ollie gives us a hand to walk and feed them in, it's good," Felke said.
Finding himself with two unwanted, "cast off" dogs this year, Felke was confident of Teeter's ability to run, and was proven correct when she came first in race two at Wagga on Friday.
"She's been trialling really well and she trialled quickest of the morning last Sunday, so we were sort of hoping that if she ran up to her trial that she could win because on her times that she was going really well, and she did exactly what we hoped," Felke said.
"It was really good, a good buzz."
A quick out of the box dog, Felke said he wasn't too concerned about what box Teeter was selected in for the race.
"She's a good box dog and early speed wins races and she jumped beautiful," he said.
"She just put five links on them in the first 50, 60 metres and once you're in front, you're hard to run down."
Pleased with how she ran on Friday Felke said that he'll look to run her again soon but didn't rule out selling her with a litter of nine pups with Sims to break in over the next six months.
Just back from the significant break, Felke said he'll keep running dogs as long as he and his kids are still enjoying it.
"I don't smoke or go the pub very often but I enjoy going and helping out with the horses and the dogs," Felke said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
