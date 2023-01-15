The Daily Advertiser

Driver in serious condition in Wagga Base Hospital after suffering medical episode while driving in CBD

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated January 15 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
A heavy emergency response was drawn to Tarcutta Street on Saturday after a driver suffered a medical episode while at the wheel. Picture by Madeline Begley

A man has been revived after suffering a serious medical episode while driving in Central Wagga at the weekend.

