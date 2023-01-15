A man has been revived after suffering a serious medical episode while driving in Central Wagga at the weekend.
A huge emergency response descended on Tarcutta Street just before 1pm on Saturday, where a white SUV had careered into a tree by the footpath outside the Mercure Hotel.
At least five NSW Ambulance vehicles and the organisation's rescue truck were on scene, joined by the Wagga Volunteer Rescue Association, Fire and Rescue NSW and a raft of police.
Paramedics attended to a man in his 80s who had gone into cardiac arrest after the episode while he was at the wheel, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said.
CPR was conducted at the scene, with paramedics also resorting to using a defibrillator on the patient.
He was later transported to Wagga Base Hospital, where he remained in a serious condition on Sunday, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District confirmed.
Traffic along the entire block came to a standstill for a time, with vehicles unable to pass until diversions were implemented.
