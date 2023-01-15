Two people have suffered minor injuries following a crash which briefly disrupted southbound traffic on the Olympic Highway on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a section of the highway about 10 kilometres south of Young at 1pm, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 60s, were able to exit their vehicle and were then treated by paramedics for cuts and bruises on their arms and legs.
In other news
They were then taken to the Young Health Service for further treatment - both were in a stable condition.
Another man involved in the crash, aged in his 40s, was assessed at the scene but did not have any injuries.
All southbound traffic on the Olympic Highway at the scene of the crash was closed following the accident.
The crash was fully cleared and all lanes were re-opened by 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.