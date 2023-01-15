The Daily Advertiser

Two people injured after two-vehicle crash on Olympic Highway south of Young

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 15 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people were taken to the Young Medical Service with minor cuts and bruises following the Olympic Highway crash. File picture

Two people have suffered minor injuries following a crash which briefly disrupted southbound traffic on the Olympic Highway on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.