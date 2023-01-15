Sam Smith put a week of off-field drama behind him to play a big role in Wagga RSL ending the perfect start to the season for Kooringal Colts.
Smith was at the centre of the clearance dispute that ultimately saw the Bulldogs stripped of their Twenty20 win to start the season, and deny them a place in the final.
However captain-coach Sam Perry was impressed with how he responded.
READ MORE
Not only did he take 3-28 as Colts were bowled out for 125 but then finished unbeaten on 59 to secure the five-wicket win.
"I think it just shows the type of character Sam is," Perry said.
"There was a little bit of pressure on him after what had happened through the week but for him to come out and get three with the ball, and look really good, and then come out and get 59 not out was very pleasing.
"He suffered a little with a bit of heat stroke but thankfully got through and hit the winning runs for us."
Rod Guy also took four wickets. Perry was particularly impressed with the team's bowling performance.
"We were extremely impressed with the way we bowled, we bowled to our plans and I don't think they batted particularly bad - we just bowled the best we've bowled in a couple of years," he said.
Wagga RSL have now won three of their four matches to start the one-day competition.
Perry is pleased with how they've started out and is looking to continue to roll when they face Lake Albert, who fired in the clearance complaint, at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.