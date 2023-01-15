The Daily Advertiser

Sam Smith stars as Wagga RSL ends Kooringal's perfect start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Guy took four wickets as Wagga RSL became the first team to get the better of Kooringal Colts this season. Picture by Madeline Begley

Sam Smith put a week of off-field drama behind him to play a big role in Wagga RSL ending the perfect start to the season for Kooringal Colts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.