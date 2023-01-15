After a week of tense futsal competition, four Wagga juniors made it to their respective grand finals at the National Futsal Championships in Melbourne.
Alethea Levy, Allyana Levy, and Maddie Angel took home silver for NSW Country in the girls under 15 competition after a 5-2 loss to Football Victoria.
The side had not lost a game leading into the final, having narrowly beaten Victoria by a goal in their opening match of the season.
In the boys under 16 competition, Kade Lyons stepped up for NSW Country, also taking home silver after a 5-3 loss to Queensland in the final.
At the bottom end of his age group, Lyons stood up well to the challenge of playing at a national tournament, scoring five goals in the round games ahead of the finals series.
Wagga was well represented in Melbourne, with 14 players and two coaches making the trip down south for the tournament.
Alongside those playing in NSW Country teams, Wagga had a single player take the pitch for ACT. Wagga Futsal's Sam Gray coached for ACT and Gary Lyons coached for NSW Country.
Gray worked with three ACT teams over the week, one of which, the girls under 17, barely went down 4-3 to NSW Metro in the final.
In what was accepted to be game of the finals, at full-time scores were tied at 3-3, before a free kick NSW's way secured them the win.
Gray said he is immensely proud of the display of sportsmanship from Wagga players and their development across the week of play.
"The progression for our players and watching the growth of them over the week was excellent," Gray said.
"I was able to go and watch all of them play at least once and watching them play was just great to see them as part of a team that they're not used to, but also adapting to that process."
Gray said the experience was not only educational for players in a high level environment, but for himself and Lyons also.
"Any time they're representing their state is fantastic, especially when you consider how isolated we are geographically, we don't have many opportunities to play against high level teams," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
