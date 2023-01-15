Over two hectares of paddocks have been scorched and a vehicle has been completely destroyed after a blaze broke out just outside a Riverina town over the weekend.
About 2.30pm on Saturday, firefighters were called to an address on Cains Lane in Coolamon and found a grass fire burning across multiple properties.
The blaze was quickly brought under control and extinguished, but not before it scorched an area of about 2.6 hectares and completely destroyed a resident's vehicle.
NSW RFS operational officer Bradley Stewart said the fire ignited while the property owner was undertaking some maintenance activities.
The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is believed it could have been sparked by the vehicle driving onto grassland or by the use of a grinder during the erection of a shed.
Mr Stewart said it was fortunate the blaze did not spread to the nearby town.
"The fire was in an area where there is a number of rural lifestyle blocks and it moved between several properties," he said.
"However the wind was from the south-east which pushed it away from Coolamon itself which was a blessing in disguise."
The blaze occurred during a busy few days for firefighters across the Riverina, with crews in Tumut being called to a fire in bushland on Friday.
Firefighters arrived to the Forest Street blaze about 4pm and discovered a burnt out motorbike and approximately 50 square metres alight.
It was fully extinguished by 6.50pm.
More blazes were extinguished on Sunday morning after lightning strikes lashed the region overnight.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
