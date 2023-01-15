The Daily Advertiser

Grass fire destroys car, scorches paddocks near Coolamon

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 15 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 2:00pm
Firefighters were called to the Cains Lane property, just outside Coolamon, about 2.30pm on Saturday. Picture by Coolamon RFS Brigade

Over two hectares of paddocks have been scorched and a vehicle has been completely destroyed after a blaze broke out just outside a Riverina town over the weekend.

