Wagga City extends winning run on 'lifeless' pitch

A Josh Thompson century helped Wagga City ensure they are the only unbeaten team in Wagga's one-day competition.
However the batter friendly conditions of Wagga's premier ground have come into question.
The Cats captain-coach posted 103 in their big win over St Michaels at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
With Kooringal Colts suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Wagga RSL, Thompson is pleased with their position coming into the top-of-the-table clash.
"With such a short season you have to try to win as many as you can early so you're not chasing your tail at the end," Thompson said.
"I'm really stoked with where we are positioned."
Capitalising on a good start, Thompson and Aaron Maxwell (79) put on a 153-run partnership against their winless rivals.
Thompson was pleased with the platform Ben Turner and Ed Grigg set in the 95-run win.
"The boys toiled pretty hard," he said.
"The wicket probably had a little bit in it with the new ball, the new ball sort of moved around and it wasn't really consistent bounce and the boys fought hard opening but to have Aaron go out there and straight away straight playing his shots, I think in his first 10 balls he hit one of them for six on his pads that landed on a grassy hill.
"It was really good to see him play shots early and put a big partnership together to get us into a good position to get a good total."
Not even a hat-trick from Irish import Ben Snell could stop the Cats roll as they posted 8-284 from their 50 overs.
St Michaels never loomed likely in the chase but Brad Koetz and captain Nathan Corby both made 42 while Angus Grigg finished unbeaten on 44 against his former club.
They finished with their 50 overs at 8-189, with Thompson admitting his attack struggled with morale at times.
"It is just a hard, horrible place to take wickets on that ground," he said.
"Finals is definitely going to be interesting as I think it is going to be an absolute run fest there.
"It was hard to take a wicket as I believe the pitch was lifeless, the ball was slow off the wicket, it never zipped through and it's very, very hard.
"You sort of have to wait for a batsman to make a mistake and being how hot it was it was so hard to keep yourself in the game.
"The boys toiled really hard, they fought really hard and to St Micks' credit they pushed back at us at the end when morale was a little bit low."
Wagga City will be out to extend their unbeaten start when they take on Kooringal Colts at Harris Park on Saturday but first have a clash with Lake Albert on Tuesday to determine who will play in next week's Twenty20 final.
