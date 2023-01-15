Soaring temperatures couldn't keep the crowd away from Tumut's racecourse at the weekend.
The local race meet drew punters from Wagga, Sydney, Canberra and interstate to take in a day at the track and catch up with family and old friends.
Female apprentice jockeys absolutely dominated the day, collecting the win in each of the five races.
It was a northern journey well worth it for Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding, who headed home with a treble under his belt, two of which were brought to the post by Fiona Sandkudl as she also celebrated her 23rd birthday.
Scroll through the gallery above for a look at the race meet's social scene.
