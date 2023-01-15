The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Soaring temperatures not enough to keep crowd from Tumut races

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
January 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Soaring temperatures couldn't keep the crowd away from Tumut's racecourse at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.