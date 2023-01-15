The Daily Advertiser

Wagga motorists hit with $650k in parking fines across 2021/22

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
January 16 2023 - 5:00am
Motorists paid $650,000 in parking fines to Wagga City Council over the 2021/22 financial year. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga residents forked out over $730,000 in council fines last financial year, as hundreds of motorists were caught overstaying their welcome in parking spots across the city.

