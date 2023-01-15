Wagga residents forked out over $730,000 in council fines last financial year, as hundreds of motorists were caught overstaying their welcome in parking spots across the city.
Infringement data from Wagga City Council has revealed about $650,000 was paid in parking fines during the 2021/22 financial year, which makes up almost 90 per cent of the organisation's total fine revenue.
Compounded animal fines put residents $65,000 out of pocket, while impounded vehicle infringements resulted in about $8000 in fines.
One resident was hit with the highest value fine the council can legally dish out, paying $1760 for failing to comply with a menacing dog order.
The amount of money raised by the fines is only $5000 more than in the previous financial year.
Council director of community Janice Summerhayes said behaviour and awareness towards parking restrictions in Wagga has "significantly improved" over recent years.
She pointed out that fine income regularly peaked above $1 million between 2011 and 2015.
The number of parking fines dished out in Wagga dropped significantly between 2017 and 2020 due to a shortage in ranger staffing, however this has been addressed and the council now has a "full complement" of parking inspectors.
"Council currently has six rangers employed in a full time capacity who carry out a variety of enforcement tasks," Ms Summerhayes said.
She said council patrols timed parking to ensure "an equitable use of parking spaces" across the local government area, with rangers enforcing the restrictions for on-street parking, off-street parking and school zones.
Income generated from parking fines goes towards paying rangers, processing fees, compliance costs. Remaining funds are then directed back into the local community through infrastructure projects such as car parks.
Wagga City Council has handed out a total of $3.8 million in fines since January 2015, a significantly higher tally than other local government areas in the Riverina.
Over the same time frame, Albury City Council has raised $1.7 million from fines, while the Federation and Greater Hume councils generated just $2603 and $662 respectively.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
