Warning issued for Riverina landowners as lightning strikes spark fires

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 15 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:20am
Three fires extinguished on Sunday morning are believed to have been sparked by the significant lightning activity recorded in the Riverina overnight. File picture

Farmers across the Riverina are being urged to check their properties for any undetected blazes, after hundreds of lightning strikes lashed the region overnight.

