Farmers across the Riverina are being urged to check their properties for any undetected blazes, after hundreds of lightning strikes lashed the region overnight.
Significant lightning activity was recorded to the south and south-east of Wagga on Saturday night, despite only 2 millimetres of rain falling on the region.
NSW RFS operational officer Bradley Stewart said firefighters responded to three separate blazes believed to have been sparked by the lightning on Sunday morning.
"We're currently responding to our third incident of the day which is a tree alight down between Mangoplah and The Rock," Mr Stewart said.
"We also had a fire that burned through about half an acre down at Humula at about 4am and we supported the RFS Brigade at a fire in Boree Creek as well."
Mr Stewart urged residents to inspect their properties for any undetected fires from the lightning activity.
The warning comes just days after the NSW RFS warned of an above average risk of grass fires in the Riverina this summer.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
