An out of control grass fire near Coolamon on Saturday afternoon has left a vehicle completely destroyed by fire.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigades from Coolamon and Ganmain and NSW Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire on Cain's Lane, Coolamon.
A spokesperson for the RFS said upon arrival, the fire was burning out of control.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The fire was brought under control a short time later, however, paddocks at the rear of houses on Cain's lane were burnt out and a vehicle was left completely destroyed by fire.
The spokesperson said while the cause of the fire is still to be determined, it was likely ignited after the vehicle was driven onto grassland, or due to the use of a grinder during the erecting of a shed on the property.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.