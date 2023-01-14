'Long overdue' repair work along Old Narrandera Road will commence from Monday and motorists who frequent the busy strip are pleased.
Wagga City Council will commence work to fix the strip of Old Narrandera Road between the Olympic Highway and Pine Gully Road.
Former Wagga councillor Paul Funnell frequently travels along the strip and has been pushing for years for varying works to be done on the notorious road.
Mr Funnell said cars travelling along the strip have been going off the road to avoid potholes and road erosions and the road's poor condition has been damaging cars.
"It's long overdue," he said.
"I'm pleased to see it happening because I'm sick to death of having this argument year in and year out."
While it is a win for many, Mr Funnell said the works should have been extended further along the road.
"Unfortunately, they're not going far enough,they need to go close to Harris Road," he said.
With closures currently in place along Mundowy Lane, Mr Furnell is also hoping it will reopen upon the closure of Old Narrandera Road as the works are under way.
"If they close it the people west of here have no way of getting into town, it might only be a couple of days but it's just a nightmare to have them both closed," he said.
Magpies Nest Restaurant manager Hayley West she hopes the work is completed before they reopen on January 31.
"Once done it will be a whole lot safer for our community out this side of the bridge," she said.
"For months we have had to remind our dinner guests to be careful on the road when they leave as it is such a dark stretch of road that people don't see the potholes.
"We look forward to safer roads for both our staff, customers and community soon. It's well overdue."
