Ganmain growers Brent and Kendra Kerris took out a regional champion award in a prestigious annual wheat competition on the weekend.
The Suncorp Bank Championship Dryland Field Wheat Competition is judged across four regions ahead of the state final, which was held in Dubbo on Saturday night.
It is the third crop the couple has ever grown and the first time the pair had entered into the competition, but Mr Kerris said the win didn't come without strong mentors, good management, and a bit of luck.
"We're fortunate to have some great mentors, in particular our agronomist Rohan Brill from Brill Ag is key to a lot of the decisions we make," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The big ticket item was also a late Amistar fungicide application, which certainly showed a strong yield difference in those that received that and those that didn't.
"We were also probably a little bit lucky this year in where the crop was located on some free draining ground so we were able to get our nitrogen applications and fungicides done on time."
Heavy rainfall in 2022, although challenging, didn't put a dampener on Mr and Mrs Kerris' journey to success.
"It was incredibly challenging with the flooding and wet weather and sponsors Suncorp needed to go to each farm in each region individually to inspect the wheat," AgShows NSW president Peter Gooch said.
"With so many roads cut off, sometimes a two day judging became three days including huge detours of a couple of hundred kilometres and northern judging was pushed back a full week as Narrabri was entirely flooded.
"Weather makes it incredibly challenging and Suncorp just worked tirelessly to make it happen."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.