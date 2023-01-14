Old Junee wheat growers Steven and Dr Felicity Harris, and J&J Gummer were crowned the winners of the regional championship in a prestigious annual wheat competition.
The Suncorp Bank Championship Dryland Field Wheat Competition is run by AgShows NSW and is judged across four regions ahead of the state final.
The two families' 7.2 t/ha scored 216 ahead of John Ingold and Co of Dirnaseer and Baldry and Sons in Wallendbeen (7.0 t/ha 212pts).
Mr Harris said well-drained soil and sound advice from professionals were the ingredients behind their successful crop.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We were lucky this year to be able to get our timing right with sowing and fungicide applications, and disease management was key and made easier with access to great information from Steve Simpfendorder and Brad Baxter from NSW Department of Primary Industries," he said.
"Our yield was probably limited due to Nitrogen demand after a few big years and affordability, which made timing even more important to protect what we had.
"We were excited to be involved with the competition and very inspired by the other growers we met. It was a great experience."
With floods and heavy rainfall across the Riverina last year during the judging period, wheat growers faced big challenges.
"It was incredibly challenging with the flooding and wet weather," AgShows NSW president Peter Gooch said.
"With so many roads cut off, sometimes a two day judging became three days including huge detours of a couple of hundred kilometres and northern judging was pushed back a full week as Narrabri was entirely flooded.
"Weather makes it incredibly challenging and Suncorp just worked tirelessly to make it happen."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.