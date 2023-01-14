A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode while driving along a suburban Wagga street, causing him to veer off the road and into a tree.
Emergency services were called to Morgan Street at about 12.55pm on Saturday following reports a car had crashed into a tree.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a man in his 80s who had suffered a medical episode while driving.
The spokesperson said the man went into cardiac arrest.
Paramedics conducted CPR on the man at the scene, which included shocks from a defibrillator.
The man has since been transported to Wagga Base Hospital.
His current condition is has not been confirmed.
Motorists travelling in the area are being urged to take caution.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.