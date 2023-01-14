The Daily Advertiser

A man has been taken to Wagga Hospital his car collided with a tree

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 15 2023 - 12:53pm, first published January 14 2023 - 1:48pm
Emergency services well called to Morgan Street following reports a car had crashed into a tree. Picture supplied

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode while driving along a suburban Wagga street, causing him to veer off the road and into a tree.

