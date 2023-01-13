In case you missed it...

What a week it's been for our community. We've sweltered through the heat, battled school holidays, and celebrated the beginnings of much-needed roadworks.
You, dear readers, couldn't get enough of the tale of the Evans family, the young Wagga clan that just sold their house and bought a caravan to take off on an adventure around the country.
Where they'll end up, they don't yet know, but Kate and Justin are determined to have a cracker of a time showing their young ones Sienna, 7, and Easton, 4, just what this wide brown land has to offer.
There was shock after a crash near Temora that saw two injured passengers airlifted to Canberra Hospital, thankfully with non-life threatening injuries. It eventually emerged that two drivers were being sought by police, and what was a single-vehicle crash paramedics were called to police say involved two vehicles. One driver - allegedly an unaccompanied learner - has since been charged for his alleged role in the nightmare scene. He faced court on Friday.
The ever-evolving food scene in Wagga has a new player, with the opening of Kebab Erbil.
It's the second foray for the Qasha family, who opened the cafe next door a month ago, six years after arriving in Wagga from war-torn Iraq.
"We never imagined we would be in Australia in a little town like Wagga or that we would have a restaurant here," one of the owners, Ramez Eedo, told the DA on Friday.
And on a sad note, Wagga's Peter McLay was farewelled this week after a battle with brain cancer.
The towering former policeman, father, husband and talented cricketer passed away on New Year's Day at the age of 56, leaving a gaping hole in the lives of so many.
"He would walk into a room, people would look at him and he would just smile - then everyone knew they were going to be looked after and everything was OK," Peter's wife Sharon told the DA.
"I don't know exactly what he had, but he had it in bucket loads and I don't think he even realised."
Vale Peter.
