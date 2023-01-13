Teen driver accused who fled crash, injured people faces court

The Daily Advertiser

Jack Astill, accused of driving dangerously and leaving crash scene near Temora, faces court

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
January 14 2023 - 7:00am
A teenage driver who allegedly drove in a predatory fashion and as an unaccompanied learner and left the scene of a crash that saw two people airlifted has been denied court bail.

Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

