A Griffith family's caravan has been stolen, prompting police to issue an appeal for the community to keep an eye out for it.
The family found a nasty shock when checking on it after a week, only to find no trace that it had ever been there.
The caravan was last seen on January 5, until the owner went to check on it on it and found nothing.
"There was nothing there. No evidence, traces of who took it. It was bare," the owner, who asked to remain unnamed, said.
Without any clues, the family lodged a report with the police but is now simply waiting for news from the police or a sharp-eyed member of the community.
"We're just waiting to see if it turns up burnt out somewhere or left somewhere ... There's not much we can do, we just have to wait until the police either find it or someone sees it."
The man added that inside the caravan were days worth of camping supplies.
"That's the hard part. We live in a unit so we had everything in a caravan... It's not just the van, it's solar panels and chairs and tables. The whole kit and kaboodle."
The Jayco Freedom pop-top van bearing registration plates TE 57 PW was taken from a Lake Wyangan address some time in the last two weeks, Murrumbidgee Police District said.
Anyone with information relating to the theft, or who sees the vehicle, is urged to call police, who advise the members of the public not to approach the van.
Police can be contacted at the Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
