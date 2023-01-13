Murray Valley encephalitis has been detected in the Riverina 12 years after the last locally-acquired human cases of the virus were identified in NSW.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District issued a warning on Friday afternoon, urging those in the Murrumbidgee community to take steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites following the detection of the virus in a mosquito in the Griffith area.
Similar to Japanese Encephalitis virus (JEV), most people who contract MVE do not have any symptoms.
It cannot be transmitted between humans, with waterbirds such as herons and egrets the primary hosts of MVE.
Avoiding the insect's bites is the best protection against mosquito-borne infections, MLHD's director of public health Alison Nikitas said.
"Only a small proportion of people infected with the virus will experience symptoms, which include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and muscle aches," she said.
"Among those who get a severe infection, some may die or have lifelong neurological complications.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for MVE and the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active between dusk and dawn."
The Griffith detection comes days after the same finding was made in Menindee, in the state's far west.
Ross River virus, JEV and Barmah Forest virus have all been recently detected in mosquitoes in the Wagga area.
MLHD urges residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by installing insect screens, removing items that might collect water from around the house, wear light, long-sleeved shirts and long pants outside, and regularly apply insect repellent and use insecticide sprays to repel mosquitoes.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
