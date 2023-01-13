Blake Jones is looking to make the most of a pick up drive in the Temora Pacers Cup.
Jones has been handed the drive on Saint Veran in Saturday's feature.
Jones was very pleased to receive a call from Bathurst trainer Steve Turnbull after the four-year-old was able to defend his NSW Breeders Challenge Regional crown at Riverina Paceway last month before a third last time out.
After coming with barrier eight, Jones believes the draw should suit.
"I was very happy with that," Jones said.
"He's a nice horse, winning at Wagga a couple of starts ago was a pretty good win and it's probably not a bad draw for him either.
"Two on the second line he can punch through at the start and size up what is going to happen pretty early."
READ MORE
Saint Veran is one of two Turnbull runners in the feature race with son Mitch Turnbull to take the drive on stablemate Myra Dawn, who has drawn barrier 10.
Most of his biggest rivals will also come off the second row besides Leeton Pacers Cup winner Romanee.
He shapes up as the best of the Riverina hopes and will now start from barrier five due to a scratching.
Jones will also drive Angelic She Aint in the Milbrae Concrete, Quarries And Mining Services Final (2100m) after a narrow third in her heat.
She has come up with barrier one and the Narrandera reinsman hopes it will be to her advantage.
"She has drawn good, led up in the heat and wasn't quite good enough," Jones said. "She probably gets a chance to lead again there if she can hold them out.
"She's a little bit one paced so she is better off being in front but there is probably going to be a little pressure there early."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.