Wagga trainer Scott Spackman is yet to decide whether Spirited King heads to Tumut on Saturday.
A wide barrier is a big concern.
Spirited King has come up with barrier eight in the Sounds Of The Mountains Maiden Plate (1000m).
With Spirited King also accepted for the meeting at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday, Spackman is unsure of which rein to pull.
"I don't know what I'm doing," Spackman said.
"He's drawn terrible but I think if he goes there will be hard to beat.
"He's also drawn eight and is only an ordinary horse.
"Wagga is just as weak too."
Josh Richards will ride at Tumut with Shaun Guymer booked at Wagga.
Spirited King is yet to be placed in his three starts to date.
The first of five races is at 1.20pm.
However Spackman has confirmed he will head to Randwick next Saturday with Rocket Tiger.
Spackman was pleased how his former Golden Slipper runner has come through his trial win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last week.
Rocket Tiger will line up in the Benchmark 78 Handicap (1100m).
However where the four-year-old goes from there will be determined on his performance in what will be just his second run since finishing 10th in the Golden Slipper in March 2021.
"I just want to get him through this one and start making plans after that," Spackman said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
