Passionate youth from across the Riverina have been working on a project set to break cultural barriers and bust teenager myths.
A six-day program was held last week, bringing multicultural teens from Wagga, Narrandera and Temora together to work on a show that put forward an important message to the community on Saturday.
Create Hub Riverina's Claire Harris sought NSW Government funding to host the program following the first showing of this kind in Wagga two years ago.
"We spent nine months developing that first work and what we learnt through that was young people in Wagga and surrounds were really keen to interact and share their stories so I sought funding to run this six day program for more young people to get together," she said.
Create Hub Riverina Multicultural Performing Arts Program participant Rozaliya Hasan, 16, was a part of the very first show and said she was eager to take part in the program after her initial experience.
"The program is a great way to connect but also to raise your voice," she said.
Miss Hasan was born in North Iraq and moved to Australia six years ago, a life change which was no easy fete.
"A lot of teenagers are scared to say what they want and the whole point is to show what is is really like being a teenager," she said.
"I've gained a lot of confidence in terms of telling people about my culture and not being ashamed. It gave me a voice."
Residents can watch the free showing tonight at 6pm at the Playhouse.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
