Demand for Airbnb accommodation in Wagga has risen by more than 40 per cent in the last year, according to new data.
Statistics released to the Daily Advertiser by short-term rental data and information company AirDNA reveal the number of properties listed in Wagga, average prices and demand over the last two years.
As of November 2022, there were 223 properties listed for rent on the platform, with an average occupancy rate of 60 per cent.
Average rate for these properties in Wagga sat at $256 in November, a 16 per cent increase on 2021, and 63 per cent higher than 2019.
AirDNA public relations specialist Madeline Parkin said while some of this price change is influenced by high demand and low supply, it can also be attributed to the types of properties that people are booking on Airbnb.
"As families travelled together and splashed out more on regional destinations during the pandemic," she said.
"Larger, more rural properties with better amenities - gardens, pools etc."
Compared to 2021, demand for short-term rentals on Airbnb has also increased. The number of nights properties were booked was 47 per cent higher than the year before.
Wagga Airbnb superhost Glen Oakman said he believed demand for properties last year was at a similar level to the previous year.
"[Demand] is still around those event dates like the sporting events," he said.
"If we didn't have Airbnb and we still had those events it would be a big problem."
Wagga's hotels and motels have long had issues accommodating to large scale events and competitions hosted in the city.
In 2019, the then general manager for Destination Riverina Murray Richie Robinson called out for residents to considering listing their homes on platforms like Airbnb to try and make room for families attending the NSW Touch Football Junior State Cup.
Last year's Henty Machinery Field Days also saw all motels booked out as thousands descended on the small town.
Motel rooms are also hard to come by during the Wagga Gold Cup races weekend.
Mr Oakman said Airbnb properties were filling the gap in accommodation services in Wagga, but were also catering for workers staying in town.
"With the tradies, they're looking for the more home style accommodation," he said.
"They want somewhere they can cook and watch TV in a common area and I think the housing style accommodation provides what they're looking for."
Mr Oakman also said he continued to welcome people who had never used the platform before into his rentals.
"It's still a growing part of the market," he said.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
