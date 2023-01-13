The Daily Advertiser

Surgeon banned by board

Updated January 13 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 2:57pm
A surgeon who performed hundreds of potentially dodgy colonoscopies in the NSW-Victorian border region of Albury-Wodonga has been temporarily banned from practising medicine.

